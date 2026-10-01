Alia Bhatt reunites with F1 driver Carlos Sainz in ad after Cannes, fans call it ‘best collab’

Actor Alia Bhatt and Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz grabbed headlines for their L’Oréal Paris collaboration at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival recently. And now, the duo has reunited in a new ad campaign, which is airing on Italian television. Both Alia and Carlos are global ambassadors for the beauty brand. A video of their advertisement has surfaced on social media, and is receiving a lot of love by fans.

In the clip being shared on X, Carlos and Alia Bhatt can be seen promoting the brand’s haircare range. The ad soon went viral on social media and has led to a fan frenzy. “My girl Alia with smooth operator I’m jealous of you girl!!!” a comment read.