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Alia Bhatt reunites with F1 driver Carlos Sainz in ad after Cannes, fans call it ‘best collab’
Actor Alia Bhatt has reunited with F1 driver Carlos Sainz in a new advertisement after their Cannes meet-up a few months ago.
Actor Alia Bhatt and Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz grabbed headlines for their L’Oréal Paris collaboration at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival recently. And now, the duo has reunited in a new ad campaign, which is airing on Italian television. Both Alia and Carlos are global ambassadors for the beauty brand. A video of their advertisement has surfaced on social media, and is receiving a lot of love by fans.
In the clip being shared on X, Carlos and Alia Bhatt can be seen promoting the brand’s haircare range. The ad soon went viral on social media and has led to a fan frenzy. “My girl Alia with smooth operator I’m jealous of you girl!!!” a comment read.
Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt for the Italian Promo for L’Oreal Paris 🖤✨
📹leclercsainz_1655 pic.twitter.com/lnfCncaBze
— ari (@itsnotme_arii) September 30, 2026
“They keep pairing Carlos with Indian baddies in these ads,” another user commented. A third comment read, “Best Collab ever!!” ” this is so cool I wanna see it all,” a fan wrote. Many social media users also pointed out that this is the most unusual combination in an advertisement ever.
ALSO READ | ‘Pooja Bhatt more talented, intelligent than Alia Bhatt,’ says brother Rahul, met Ranbir ‘5-7 times’
Earlier, the two stars had gone viral on the internet with their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The brand brought its other global ambassadors as well, for a campaign reel featuring Alia, Carlos and fellow F1 driver Charles Leclerc.
Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz at Cannes Film Festival today 📸 pic.twitter.com/wkiJnr3bZb
— Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 12, 2026
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF Spy Universe’s first female spy drama, Alpha, opposite Sharvari. The actor will next feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.
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