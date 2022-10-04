Alia Bhatt chooses comfort as she returns from Singapore after receiving award, calls herself Ranbir Kapoor’s fan

Actor Alia Bhatt returned from Singapore on Monday night after winning the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022. The soon-to-be mom was clicked looking exhausted after fulfilling the work commitments amidst her hectic schedule. The actor’s comfortable and classy look got a lot of attention as she wore a beige coloured loose dress and paired it with casual footwear.

The actor is currently basking in the success of her recent release Brahmastra, which crossed Rs 250 mark at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Alia played the role of Isha, the female protagonist in the film alongside actor and husband Ranbir Kapoor. Check out her pictures at the airport…

Actor Alia Bhatt clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Alia Bhatt clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Actor Alia Bhatt won TIME 100 Impact Award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Alia Bhatt looked chic in a loose, comfortable dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Alia Bhatt looked chic in a loose, comfortable dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Alia Bhatt clicked at the Actor Alia Bhatt clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Although Alia didn’t stop at the airport to talk to the paparazzi, her speech at the award ceremony in Singapore has gone viral. In a video shared by a fan account on social media, Alia says during the speech, “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as a representative of my country. A country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that at its core value is diversity above anything else. And lastly when it comes to making an impact I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But, for tonight this award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.”

The actor also appeared in a promotional video recently where she called herself a fan of husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She says in the video, “I am a fan of great performers. I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I am a fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I am a fan of wearing men’s perfumes, ragi chips and a fan of fun. I am a fan of making the most of what life puts in front of you. I am a fan of life’s little luxuries.”

Alia will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, for which she has already finished her shooting. The movie also stars actor Ranveer Singh and will release in February 2023. Post that, Alia has her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone lined up, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman.