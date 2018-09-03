Alia Bhatt is back where she belongs, resumes shooting for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s latest photos from her London vacation.

Alia, who has been proving her versatility with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Raazi among others, believes that her only focus is to do her best. Talking about her choice of roles, Alia had earlier said, “I want to keep pushing myself with every role that I play. To strike a balance between commercial and brave films has always been a priority. I make it a point to not let pressure influence my choice of roles. An inhibition is always present in every actor’s mind when they take up a challenging role, but the focus is always to give it our best shot and that is what we always strive for.” Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty including Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy to Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. Alia is certainly on a roll in her career.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd