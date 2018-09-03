Alia Bhatt is back where she belongs, resumes shooting for Brahmastra

After enjoying a refreshing holiday in London, Alia Bhatt is back at work. Dharma Productions shared a photo of the actor, welcoming her back on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The caption of the photo read, “Back where she belongs! @aliaabhatt on sets of #brahmāstra”.
Alia also shared the same photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “And we are back”. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time in Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy drama trilogy.
Alia, who has been proving her versatility with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Raazi among others, believes that her only focus is to do her best. Talking about her choice of roles, Alia had earlier said, “I want to keep pushing myself with every role that I play. To strike a balance between commercial and brave films has always been a priority. I make it a point to not let pressure influence my choice of roles. An inhibition is always present in every actor’s mind when they take up a challenging role, but the focus is always to give it our best shot and that is what we always strive for.”
Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty including Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy to Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. Alia is certainly on a roll in her career.
