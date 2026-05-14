Alia Bhatt responds to critics saying one noticed her at Cannes: ‘You noticed me’

It is a wrap for Alia Bhatt at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Alia made her second consecutive outing at the gala event, and all eyes were on how she would carry herself at the prestigious international platform. The actor made stunning appearances as she attended the film festival and also inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion there along with Ashutosh Gowariker. She also made appearances with other L’Oreal brand ambassadors including Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum and F1 racer Carlos Sainz.

But as Alia Bhatt bid goodbye to the event, the actor grabbed attention for replying to a troll in Instagram’s comment section who questioned whether she was even noticed on the Cannes 2026 red carpet. The actor replied with grace and her response is now going viral on social media. Alia’s posts about her Cannes appearances have been appreciated by

Alia Bhatt’s troll

While many praised the actor for confidently representing India on a global platform, a section of netizens noted Alia didn’t get enough attention by the international media event she walked the Caanes 2026 red carpet. In the comment section of Alia’s look in the white saree, a user wrote, “What a pity no one noticed you”. Replying to the comment, Alia wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me:).”

Earlier actor Aly Goni and also singer Rahul Vaidya had extended their support to Alia and called out those mocking her on global platforms.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes recap

Alia Bhatt has so far remained one of the most talked-about celebrities at Cannes 2026. While the actor largely kept her looks subtle and elegant without experimenting too much, she still managed to dominate fashion discussions across social media.

Alia Bhatt’s look 1 at Cannes 2026

Ahead of walking the red carpet as global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the iconic Hôtel Martinez.

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Alia was seen wearing a landscape-print ball gown by Yash Patil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Alia’s look 2 at Cannes 2026

For her first red-carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt chose a custom haute couture creation by Tamara Ralph. Alia complemented her blush-toned gown with a striking necklace adorned with 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, while her look was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s look 3 at Cannes 2026

Alia was then seen attending the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion at the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing her look for the same, Alia wrote, “Feeling unapologetically filmy 🤍.” For this special outing, Alia turned heads in an ivory draped ensemble paired with a romantic lace parasol.

Sharing about her look, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “@aliaabhatt wears custom @taruntahiliani to the India Pavillion in Cannes! custom draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt & soft sculpted corset @taruntahiliani.”

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Alia completed her look with heels, earrings, haathphool, nose ring & ear clips and also a payal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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Alia’s look 4 at Cannes 2026

Making her second appearance at the Cannes 2026 red carpet, Alia Bhatt was seen in a dreamy blue gown, effortlessly channelling princess vibes with her dramatic silhouette and elegant styling. The actor attended the premiere of A Woman’s Life at the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Alia’s look 5 at Cannes 2026

Alia attended a special dinner by L’Oreal on Wednesday night. For the evening event on Day 2, Alia wore an off-shoulder gown that had vintage and antique detailing. Her beautiful corset-style gown and the regal silver-jewel jewellery has become the talk of the town.

Sharing details of her look, Rhea wrote, “Diamond of the Season 🌹Created for Alia Bhatt, this custom @taruntahiliani ensemble reimagines the legacy of Indian chintz textiles through a contemporary couture lens. In deep burgundy and muted ivory, the draped saree pairs Victorian-inspired corsetry with fluid Indian draping, blending sculpted structure with softness, movement, and timeless elegance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The praise

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Alia’s Cannes appearances got love from fans and celebrities. Alia’s posts about her Cannes appearances have been appreciated by Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Sunny Leone and many others.

While Kareena Kapoor reacted on the post by writing, “Uffff,” Anil Kapoor posted, “❤️❤️❤️ 🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍 phenomenal 🔥 🔥.”Alia’s mom and actor Soni Razdan reacted to a photo praising stylist Rhea Kapoor and wrote, “Fabulous @rheakapoor you have outdone yourself and everyone else 🧡👏💃🔥.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the spy thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for directing the series The Railway Men. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romance drama Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.