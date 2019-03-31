Ranbir Kapoor is not difficult, he is a gem: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen next in Kalank, was effusive in her praise of rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interaction with Filmfare.

Advertising

On being asked when did she decide that this was the guy, Alia said, “When I met him for the first time in my life.”

In the interview, Alia Bhatt was asked how does she tackle someone as difficult as Ranbir Kapoor. The actor replied, “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him.”

“As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it,” Alia told Filmfare.

Advertising

Also, turns out Ranbir’s troubled past doesn’t bother the Kalank actor. She said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

The actor’s marriage has been the talk of B-town with some media outlets also announcing the dates. Speaking on the same, she said, “Marriage is not even in my bandwidth. There’s too much happening in terms of work and life. I’m not saying that I can’t be married and work as well. But I’m really too young. I’ve no plans of getting married right now. That’s it. It has to wait.”

Besides, the 26-year-old actor was also asked if being in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was tough as compared to her previous ones. She said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now.”

“He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage. In fact, there’s a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir’s my brilliant friend,” Alia added.

Alia Bhatt’s next film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, is scheduled to release on April 17. She also has Brahmastra lined up for a December release.