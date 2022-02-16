Alia Bhatt looks regal in white ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi screening at Berlin Film Festival, shares photos of red carpet

Alia Bhatt is all set for the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival. She was seen leaving for Germany with her sister Shaheen on Tuesday. The film gala began on February 10 and will continue until February 20, 2022. Alia shared several photos on her Instagram account where she also shared a glimpse of the Red Carpet at the film festival.

Alia shared photos where she is dressed in a white gown, and captioned her Instagram post, “Berlin, baby!” Ananya Panday commented with hearts, and Anushka Sharma commented, “Stunner.” She posted a photo of the red carpet scenes on her Instagram story and wrote, “Meet me at the Berlinale Red Carpet with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 8pm on February 16.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt) (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. The film will be premiered in the Berlinale Special Gala section.

Earlier, Alia had announced the film being taken to the Berlin Film Festival on Twitter. She had tweeted, “So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. See you on 18th February, 2022.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi sees Alia essaying the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 25.