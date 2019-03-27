Alia Bhatt steals the show at Reel Movie Awards 2019

With the award season in full swing, Bollywood stars and technicians have been having the best time collecting honours at various award nights. Reel Awards hosted their second edition on Tuesday and the evening was a star-studded affair.

The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Dugal, Aparshakti Khurana, Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma, Amit Trivedi and Boman Irani among others.

Here are the photos from Reel Awards 2019:

While Badhai Ho picked up the Best Film trophy, the Best Actor Male and Female awards were picked by Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Alia Bhatt (Raazi), respectively. Sriram Raghavan won the Best Director award for Andhadhun. The Supporting Actor awards were picked up by Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho and Manoj Pahwa for Mulk.

Here is the complete winners’ list:

Best Film: Badhaai Ho

Best Actor – Male: Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho

Best Actor – Female: Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best Supporting Actor – Male: Manoj Pahwa, Mulk

Best Supporting Actor – Female: Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho

Best Dialogues: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk

Best Song: “Daryaa”, Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan

Best Lyrics: “Dilbaro”, Gulzar/Raazi

Best Playback Singer – Male: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, “Daryaa” from Manmarziyaan

Best Playback Singer – Female: Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf. “Dilbaro” from Raazi

Best Score: Daniel B George, AndhaDhun

Best Editing: Nitin Baid, Raazi

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav, Tumbbad

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Sound: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad