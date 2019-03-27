Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt steals the show at Reel Movie Awards 2019

Alia Bhatt (centre), Aparshakti Khurana (left) and Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma (right) at Reel Awards.

With the award season in full swing, Bollywood stars and technicians have been having the best time collecting honours at various award nights. Reel Awards hosted their second edition on Tuesday and the evening was a star-studded affair.

The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Dugal, Aparshakti Khurana, Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma, Amit Trivedi and Boman Irani among others.

Here are the photos from Reel Awards 2019:

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor (Female) for Raazi. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Director Amit Sharma picked the trophy for Badhaai Ho, Best Film. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Pankaj Tripathi was seen in a no-moustache look. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aparshaki Khurana of Stree fame was present at the awards. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sobhita Dhulipala of Made in Heaven fame was clicked at the award night. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame was clicked at the award night. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Music composer Amit Trivedi won the award for Best Song, Daryaa. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Armaan Malik at the REEL Awards. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Boman Irani will next be seen in the biopic PM Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza was also present at the REEL Awards. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma was also clicked by the photographers. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Rasika Dugal, who gained a lot of appreciation for Manto was present. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Badhai Ho picked up the Best Film trophy, the Best Actor Male and Female awards were picked by Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Alia Bhatt (Raazi), respectively. Sriram Raghavan won the Best Director award for Andhadhun. The Supporting Actor awards were picked up by Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho and Manoj Pahwa for Mulk.

Here is the complete winners’ list:

Best Film: Badhaai Ho
Best Actor – Male: Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho
Best Actor – Female: Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best Supporting Actor – Male: Manoj Pahwa, Mulk
Best Supporting Actor – Female: Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho
Best Director: Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho
Best Dialogues: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk
Best Song: “Daryaa”, Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan
Best Lyrics: “Dilbaro”, Gulzar/Raazi
Best Playback Singer – Male: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, “Daryaa” from Manmarziyaan
Best Playback Singer – Female: Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf. “Dilbaro” from Raazi
Best Score: Daniel B George, AndhaDhun
Best Editing: Nitin Baid, Raazi
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav, Tumbbad
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Sound: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad

