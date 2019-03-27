Alia Bhatt steals the show at Reel Movie Awards 2019

With the award season in full swing, Bollywood stars and technicians have been having the best time collecting honours at various award nights. Reel Awards hosted their second edition on Tuesday and the evening was a star-studded affair.
The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Dugal, Aparshakti Khurana, Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma, Amit Trivedi and Boman Irani among others.
Here are the photos from Reel Awards 2019:
While Badhai Ho picked up the Best Film trophy, the Best Actor Male and Female awards were picked by Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Alia Bhatt (Raazi), respectively. Sriram Raghavan won the Best Director award for Andhadhun. The Supporting Actor awards were picked up by Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho and Manoj Pahwa for Mulk.
Here is the complete winners’ list:
Best Film: Badhaai Ho
Best Actor – Male: Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho
Best Actor – Female: Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best Supporting Actor – Male: Manoj Pahwa, Mulk
Best Supporting Actor – Female: Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho
Best Director: Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho
Best Dialogues: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk
Best Song: “Daryaa”, Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan
Best Lyrics: “Dilbaro”, Gulzar/Raazi
Best Playback Singer – Male: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, “Daryaa” from Manmarziyaan
Best Playback Singer – Female: Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf. “Dilbaro” from Raazi
Best Score: Daniel B George, AndhaDhun
Best Editing: Nitin Baid, Raazi
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav, Tumbbad
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Sound: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad