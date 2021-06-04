scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Alia Bhatt recreates a candid beach photo from her childhood, mother Soni Razdan is loving it

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo from her childhood, which was loved by her mother Soni Razdan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 1:20:57 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt shared these summery beach photos on her Instagram. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a beach photo from her childhood while also sharing a similar recreation from recent days. Alia’s caption read, “Because no matter who we are.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Awww baby” as Jacqueline Fernandez, Tahira Kashyap showered their love on the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia recently announced a podcast series where she, along with other medical professionals, encourages people to get vaccinated. While announcing the series, Alia shared a video where she said, “In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms.”

“Yes, getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice which is why I have partnered with Audiomatic so that together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with renowned doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine. The first episode will be released tomorrow and will be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine and I hope you will be able to share this with your family and friends as well. Remember we can fight this together,” she wrote.

On the work front, Alia is looking forward to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

money heist season 5 new exclusive photos professor lisbon palermo tokyo netflix
Money Heist Season 5: Can you guess the plot with these exclusive unseen stills from the show?

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement