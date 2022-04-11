Alia Bhatt reacts to speculation about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, RK Studios lit up

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might be averse to shelling out any details about their wedding this week, preparations seem to be in full swing. In the latest set of pictures and videos, we see the entrance of RK Studios getting lit up. Ranbir and Alia are reportedly set to tie the knot in a few days.

In the new video, RK Studios’ exterior, including the trees and main gate were lit up on Sunday night. This comes after we saw Ranbir’s Krishna Raj bungalow also getting decorated. Ranbir’s under-construction home in Bandra was also lit up ahead of the celebration. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia have often visited the bungalow in the past to supervise its design and construction.

A look of RK Studios’ entrance after getting decked up. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A look of RK Studios’ entrance after getting decked up. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Though Ranbir-Alia continue to be tight-lipped about confirming anything about their D-Day, Alia reacted to a video by Nikunj Lotia aka BeYouNick that played around with their reported marriage. In the video we see the social media influencer enacting a heartbroken Kabir Singh from the movie, as he runs after a car that reads “Alia Weds Ranbir”. The clip also shows Nikunj’s face being superimposed on Ranbir’s while posing next to Alia. “Me on 17th April,” the popular influencer wrote, to which Alia reacted in the comments section “Ded” along with laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

Ranbir and Alia are currently away shooting their current projects. They seem to be wrapping up their work commitments ahead of the wedding. While Alia was seen on Sunday, heading to Karjat for a shoot, Ranbir is busy with his upcoming Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. The two will appear first time onscreen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

According to a report by HT City, Alia will have her mehendi ceremony on April 13. The couple will have their haldi ceremony in the first half of April 14, and Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot later that day.