Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut’s objections to little girl’s viral imitation of Gangubai: ‘It was very cute’

Actor Alia Bhatt responded to Kangana Ranaut’s objections regarding the viral video of a little girl who imitated Alia’s character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana had taken to Instagram and called out the parents of the girl for letting their daughter imitate the character, with a cigarette in her hand.

Alia told India.com that she didn’t find the video offensive and that it was made in zest. She said she assumed that it was done under the supervision of an elder. “If the elder, who’s hopefully her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don’t think we should have any issues with it as people,” she added.

Kangana had posted on her Instagram stories and tagged Union minister Smriti Irani. She demanded that the government should take action against parents who are ‘sexualizing underage children’ to promote ‘biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp’.

Kangana Ranaut has been taking digs at Alia for a while now. She termed her ‘papa ki pari’ and claimed that her film Gangubai Kathiawadi would bomb at the box office. In a series of Instagram Stories that she shared last week, Kangana wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.” The feud began years ago when Kangana claimed that Alia didn’t help her when she needed Bollywood bigwigs to post about her film on public platforms.

Kangana’s last release was Thalaivii, which bombed at the box office and earned mixed reviews. She will make her reality TV debut this week as the host of AltBalaji’s Lock Upp.