scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’: ‘Gaana number one pe hai, toh main..’

Ever since the Brahmastra song "Kesariya" was unveiled, it became the target of trolling and inspired memes on of the words "Love Storiyaan" in the lyrics.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 9:20:59 pm
kesariya alia bhattAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmastra song Kesariya.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her debut production venture Darlings, recently addressed the criticism and trolling surrounding the song “Kesariya” from her next release, Brahmastra. Ever since “Kesariya” was unveiled, it became a target of trolling and inspired memes because of the words “Love Storiyaan” in the lyrics.

Alia, who was in New Delhi for the launch of the song “La Ilaaj,” asked why she should be concerned with the trolls when “Kesariya” is topping music charts. She said, “Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).”

Also read |Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically

Producer Karan Johar had celebrated the fact that “Kesariya” is the number one song on Spotify India with the highest ever daily streams. He also mentioned that the song had topped the global YouTube music video chart with the highest number of views.

With Darlings, Alia has also donned the cap of a film producer but that doesn’t change her process as an actor. She still feels she is an actor first. “On set, I am an actor first. I don’t think I ever walked on the set thinking, ‘oh my acting process needs to change because now I am a producer too.’ I have always felt protective about my films, just that now I am a little more protective,” said Alia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Alia essays the role of a housewife Badrunissa in Darlings. She is a victim of domestic abuse. But instead of brushing her domestic issues under the carpet, she decides to take revenge against her husband Hamzaa (played by Vijay Varma). Shefali Shah plays Alia’s mother, and partner in crime

Also read |Alia Bhatt reveals shooting for Heart Of Stone was a challenge amid her pregnancy: ‘There were so many layers for me to deal with’

Though her film has two strong female characters at the centre of the plot, Alia said that Darlings explores the “mother-daughter dynamic like never before.” For her, Badrunissa’s relationship with her mother is “so rare and beautiful”.

During the press conference, Alia was also asked if this is the best time to be an actor. Alia replied, “It’s a great time for movies. There’s so much scope for writers and creative directors. They need not be worried about day one box office and really explore worlds and characters they want to portray.” And, going forward, Alia wants people to just “write good characters and stories first, gender ka baad mein dekhenge (we’ll worry about the character’s gender later)”.

Also read |Alia Bhatt: ‘Shah Rukh Khan said he doesn’t co-produce, but did Darlings for the memories’

Alia, in the past year, has achieved a lot on the personal and professional front. Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the top earners of 2022. She got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and is now expecting their first child. But she will wait before she decides to direct a film, as “It’s a very hard job to be a director. It’s the hardest. For now, I just hope every director has a story to direct me in.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:20:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

5

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years
CAA on back-burner

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclusion of beef
Explained

Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclusion of beef

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

richa chadha ali fazal italy holiday
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Italian holiday was all about fun reels and local delicacies
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement