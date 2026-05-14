Alia Bhatt rates Aishwarya Rai’s look from Cannes 2002 as ‘most iconic’; meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc

Alia Bhatt has been dropping one great look after another ever since she arrived at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After dropping four gorgeous looks at the festival, Alia attended a special dinner by Loreal on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, she was seen interacting with F1 driver Charles Leclerc as they posed for pictures for the brand. In another video, Alia was asked about the most iconic looks at Cannes, and she immediately spoke about Aishwarya Rai’s look at the 2002 edition of the festival.

Alia Bhatt meets Charles Leclerc

A clip from the event showed Alia greeting Charles Leclerc with a smile. It looked like Leclerc turned around to help the actor make her way up the stairs, but she managed on her own. The moment instantly gained attention on social media. A day before this, Alia met F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr at the festival.