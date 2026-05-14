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Alia Bhatt rates Aishwarya Rai’s look from Cannes 2002 as ‘most iconic’; meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc
Actor Alia Bhatt was seen meeting F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Cannes 2026. She also spoke about Aishwarya Rai's 'most iconic' look.
Alia Bhatt has been dropping one great look after another ever since she arrived at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After dropping four gorgeous looks at the festival, Alia attended a special dinner by Loreal on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, she was seen interacting with F1 driver Charles Leclerc as they posed for pictures for the brand. In another video, Alia was asked about the most iconic looks at Cannes, and she immediately spoke about Aishwarya Rai’s look at the 2002 edition of the festival.
Alia Bhatt meets Charles Leclerc
A clip from the event showed Alia greeting Charles Leclerc with a smile. It looked like Leclerc turned around to help the actor make her way up the stairs, but she managed on her own. The moment instantly gained attention on social media. A day before this, Alia met F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr at the festival.
A fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt and Charles Leclerc omg???? (sic).” Another person commented, “Charles x Alia was not in my bingo card but here we are (sic).” “OMG. I just fell on my knees,” a third comment read. At the event, Alia opted for a light blue gown and paired it with minimal make-up and accessories, while Leclerc donned a black tuxedo with a clean-shaven look.
carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card 😭 what is this crossover even pic.twitter.com/A5Of6cdNLN
— vivien (@arvidsnoopy) May 12, 2026
ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt calls out Bollywood’s ‘75% male audience’ argument: ‘What happens to the women?’
Alia calls Aishwarya Rai’s 2002 Cannes look
In another video shared by British Vogue, Alia was asked about the most iconic look she remembered from Cannes, and she said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful sari that she wore and just her face, it was so iconic.”
The Devdas premiere at Cannes in 2002 is considered as one of the most memorable Bollywood moments at the film festival. Aishwarya Rai had arrived with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their film’s premiere, looking timeless in a yellow saree.
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Alia Bhatt’s 5th Cannes look
Alia Bhatt’s new look pictures from an evening event on Day 2, have been surfacing on the internet recently. The actor wore an off-shoulder gown that vintage and antique detailing and a red-carpet silhouette. Her beautiful corset-style gown and the regal silver-jewel jewellery has become the talk of the town. Along with the gown, she carried a sleek high bun with soft makeup.
Alia Bhatt for L’Oréal Paris dinner tonight 📸 pic.twitter.com/6ZVeBZiEZb
— Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026
Her appearance at the L’Oreal event, came after a series of looks by Alia at Cannes. Earlier, she made her Cannes 2026 red carpet debut in an elegant frock dress, with light blue and green double-shaded gradient. She choose a ‘no jewellery’ look with minimal makeup.
Later on, her second look was in a royal peach gown with a plunging neckline. She choose a coral neckpiece and a drape. For her third appearance, Alia was seen in an ivory saree with a corset bodice and an ivory umbrella. In another appearance, she attended the screening of La Vie D’Une Femme in a lavender outfit with noodle straps and a lace choker.
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