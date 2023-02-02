scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release pushed to July

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is directed by Karan Johar.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar. (Photo: aliaa08/Twitter)
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will now hit the screens on July 28. A Dharma Productions project, the film was first slated to be released on February 10, 2023, and was later postponed to April 28, 2023 late last year.

Johar, whose last directorial was 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared the release update on his official Instagram account.

“They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hain taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 13:40 IST
