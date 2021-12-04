Karan Johar is chilling with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Delhi winters: ‘Rocky and Rani on a night out’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani seems like a fun ride with all the new updates coming in from the film’s shoot. On Friday night, director Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of himself with the film’s lead cast Alia and Ranveer as the three spent some time chilling in Delhi after shoot.

Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned it: “Rocky and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”

Alia and Ranveer are a completely different vibe in these pictures as the two smartly pose for Karan in the first few pictures. Karan, who himself is a fashion diva, wore a white blazer suit with a black t-shirt and oversized glasses.

As soon as Karan dropped these gorgeous pictures on Instagram, many of the trio’s friends, fans and family members reacted to the post. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan called the pic, “Iconic,” filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who brought Alia and Ranveer together onscreen for the very first time in her last film Gully Boy commented, “All my favs” with a heart emoticon. Many of their fans shared their excitement for the upcoming film. A fan wrote, “So excited for this,” another said, “I’m waiting for this.”

Ranveer and Alia have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi along with the film’s senior star cast Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Delhi from over a month now. Earlier this week, two of them were spotted shooting a song sequence at Qutub Minar. Several pictures from the shoot were leaked on the internet and since then, fans have been waiting for the film to release soon.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings Karan Johar back to the director’s chair after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.