After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh joins Karan Johar in London: ‘I found Rocky and Rani’

Karan Johar shared a click of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they reunited in London on Wednesday. Alia and Ranveer are working together in Karan Johar’s next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan captioned the photo, “I found Rocky and Rani!” The stars’ swag just cannot be missed in the click. While mom-to-be Alia Bhatt seems to have borrowed Karan’s stylish glasses, Ranveer too looked dapper in shades.

Ranveer also shared his airport look on Instagram. True to his image, Ranveer sported a quirky look.

See latest photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh here:

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Before meeting with Ranveer, Alia, who is shooting in London, featured in Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story along with Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt recently made her pregnancy announcement. The news was shared with a click of hers and Ranbir in a hospital and the caption read, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.” A day after the announcement, Alia also thanked their well-wishers via an Instagram story and wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you.”