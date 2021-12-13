Alia Bhatt rates Ranveer Singh, gives ‘minus’ to Ibrahim Ali Khan in recreated K3G scene, Kareena Kapoor says ‘no one better than Poo’. Watch

Karan Johar directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will complete 20 years on Tuesday. Ahead of the day, the director’s protégé and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recreated one of the most popular scenes from the film with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The video also features Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Alia posted the particular video on her Instagram handle. The scene originally featured Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. In the scene, Kareena’s Poo gives points to the boys of her college who line-up to go to prom with her. While one gets the score of 2, another one gets 5. But the funniest part of the recreation is Ibrahim getting minus. Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is often seen in the behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the much-anticipated movie.

Ranveer appears in the end and finishes the video reciting Hrithik’s dialogue where he ends up giving points to Kareena instead. Alia and Ranveer are teaming up for a second time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after their hit film Gully Boy (2019).

Several B-towns stars reacted to the video including Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Varun Sharma and Micky Contractor. But it was Ranveer Singh who had the loudest laugh and was in splits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “No one better than POO only of course the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It had Rani Mukerji in an extended cameo. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2001.

Ananya Pandey, who entered Bollywood under Karan Johar production Student of the Year 2 (2019), also recently recreated another scene from K3G between Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. She did that with 83 actor Dhairya Karwa.