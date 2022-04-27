Alia Bhatt ranks sixth on top influencer list; ahead of Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Robert Downey Jr

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, has been named as one of the Top 10 influencers amongst actors in April 2022. As per Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia is on the sixth spot in the list of global celebrities that also include Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, among others.

As per the list, Alia, with her 64 million followers, has an engagement rate of 3.57 per cent. The list is topped by Euphoria star Zendaya and the second spot is held by her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland.

The list ranks global star Priyanka Chopra, who has over 77 million followers, on the 13th spot and she is followed by Akshay Kumar (62 million followers).

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in 2020’s Baaghi 3, is also on the list at the 18th spot, followed by Rashmika Mandanna, who is presently shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in Manali for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Rashmika became a national sensation after her appearance in Pushpa: The Rise.

Alia Bhatt is the highest ranking Indian on the list. Her post announcing her wedding on April 14 instantly went viral and as of April 27, the post has over 12 million likes. Subsequently, she shared more photos from her wedding functions. Alia is an active Instagram user and apart from sharing announcements of her upcoming films, she uses the platform to promote the charities she supports, and also give a sneak peek into her life.

Alia is currently working with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She already has a massive hit, Gangubai Kathiawadi, under her name for 2022. Alia will soon start working with Gal Gadot in her Hollywood debut Heart of Gold.