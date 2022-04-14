Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, here is a timeline of their love story

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get married this week. If reports are to be believed, the wedding will take place on April 14. The couple started dating some years ago, after meeting on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film Brahmastra, and have always been rather open about their relationship.

Alia and Ranbir haven’t, however, said anything about their wedding. Even their family members are playing coy about the marriage.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been rumoured for years, and Ranbir had even said in an interview that it would’ve happened already had the pandemic not played spoilsport. So, ahead of the big event, here’s a timeline of their love story.

Alia and Ranbir’s romance blossomed on the sets of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, will be released in theatres on September 9.

2012

But before this, Alia had often dropped hints about her crush on Ranbir. While promoting her first film, Student of the Year, she’d said at a press conference, “I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after Barfi. He is my biggest crush and he will always be my biggest crush.”

2018

Alia and Ranbir seemingly made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018. They posed together for photographers at the event.

Shortly afterwards, Ranbir made his first comment about the relationship in an interview with GQ. He said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is–what’s the right word–flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Later that same year, Alia wished Ranbir a happy birthday with a special post. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sunshine.” The picture showed Ranbir soaking in the sunlight at a cafe. It was during this time that Alia also travelled to the United States to be with Ranbir, as he cared for his ailing father, Rishi Kapoor.

2019

Alia publicly declared her love for Ranbir at the 2019 Filmfare awards, as she accepted her trophy. She said in her speech, “Meghna (Gulzar), for me, Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky (Kaushal), without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you, Ranbir.”

2020

In 2020, Ranbir told former journalist Rajeev Masand that he’d have married Alia already had the pandemic not happened. “I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” the actor said.

2022

More recently, Alia made headlines when she was asked to comment on Ranbir’s statement ahead of the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She told NDTV, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time.”

Alia made a similar statement in an interview with India Today. “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart and in your relationship,” she said.