‘Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding not postponed’: Rahul Bhatt

The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding is all set to happen this week but the Kapoor and Bhatt family remain tight-lipped about the details of the nuptials. Earlier, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt had said that the wedding might be postponed but the gym instructor has now stated that he was misquoted.

Rahul told Hindustan Times, “Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April.”

So far, reports suggest that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s house as his residence has been decorated with lights. Earlier, paparazzi clicked photos of the residence as it was being prepared for the wedding. The arrival of Sabyasachi outfits in a taxi hinted that the couple will be wearing the designer’s clothes for their wedding day.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017. They will soon share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.