Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding live news: Here's everything that you need to know about Bollywood's biggest wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 13, 2022 1:36:23 pm
Alia Bhatt wedding look, Alia-Ranbir weddingAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding updates: Here's everything you need to know about Alia and Ranbir’s marriage.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week. The pre-wedding festivities have reportedly begun at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills.

Ahead of the wedding, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the Bollywood stars’ wedding date and venue. According to reports, the couple is set to the knot at Vastu on April 14. The wedding will be a very close-knit family affair, with only 20-30 guests in attendance.

On Tuesday night, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. Ayan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra song “Kesariya” featuring Alia and Ranbir. Along with the clip, Ayan wrote a heartfelt message for his closest friends. Here’s the filmmaker’s complete note:

Also Read |Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, here’s what they have said about each other

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥 Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥 #loveisthelight.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

13:35 (IST)13 Apr 2022
Alia Bhatt's mehendi to take place today

Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt will get her hands adorned with henna on Wednesday at her house Sanjay Plaza in Juhu, Mumbai. 

13:32 (IST)13 Apr 2022
Tight security at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu
 
 
 
 
 
13:29 (IST)13 Apr 2022
Alia Bhatt's house in Mumbai is lit
 
 
 
 
 
13:17 (IST)13 Apr 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's aunty Rima Jain arrives at his home
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor's bua Rima Jain was seen arriving for the Pooja ceremony ahead of the wedding. 

13:12 (IST)13 Apr 2022
Neetu Kapoor reaches Vastu with daughter Riddhima
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor was spotted arriving for a pooja ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's apartment Vastu on Wednesday, She was accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara. 

The wedding reception of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly take place later this month.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple made their relationship official by appearing together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. Since then, the two have been quite vocal about each other.

