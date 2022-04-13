Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week. The pre-wedding festivities have reportedly begun at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills.

Ahead of the wedding, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the Bollywood stars’ wedding date and venue. According to reports, the couple is set to the knot at Vastu on April 14. The wedding will be a very close-knit family affair, with only 20-30 guests in attendance.

On Tuesday night, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. Ayan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra song “Kesariya” featuring Alia and Ranbir. Along with the clip, Ayan wrote a heartfelt message for his closest friends. Here’s the filmmaker’s complete note:

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥 Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥 #loveisthelight.”