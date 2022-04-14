Alia Bhatt shares first photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Can’t wait to build more memories’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at an intimate ceremony at their house in Mumbai on Thursday. They were joined by close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt shared the first photos of the couple on Instagram.

Alia shared in the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️”

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt were in attendance along with Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and other family members. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were also present for the big day.

The couple kicked off their wedding festivities on Wednesday, with a mehendi ceremony. Alia and Ranbir did not make any announcement about their wedding. On Wednesday, Neetu and Riddhima confirmed to the photographers that the wedding will happen on Thursday at Vastu apartment in Pali Hill.

Alia and Ranbir started dating each other in 2017, around the time when they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The couple made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

Ranbir had also previously said that had the pandemic not happened, they would have gotten married much sooner. In a 2020 chat with Rajeev Masand, he said, “I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives.”

In an earlier chat with NDTV, Alia had said, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out right and in a beautiful way.”