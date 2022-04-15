Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt was directing the wedding rituals, reveals Rahul Bhatt: ‘After all, film family hai na’

Mahesh Bhatt turned into a director at his daughter Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, her half-brother Rahul Bhatt revealed. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a close-knit affair at their house in Mumbai.

Rahul, however, told the Times of India that calling the wedding a small gathering is inaccurate, as more than 100 people attended it. Among the guests were friends and relatives on both the bride and groom’s sides, including Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others.

Rahul, who has been speaking with the press ever since the wedding rumours first began circulating, said that both families were very particular about the wedding rituals, and were instructing the Pandit on how they should be performed. He said that Mahesh Bhatt ‘suddenly became a film director, as if he is directing a film’. Rahul attributed this to both the Kapoors and the Bhatts being iconic film families of Bollywood. Contrary to earlier reports, Rahul said that only three ‘pheras’ were conducted, one each of ‘dharam’, ‘santaan’, and ‘karam’.

The kanyaadaan was done by Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan, and Rahul revealed that while his father is a ‘tough nut to crack’, Soni became emotional.

Rahul said that the wedding went well, and revealed that a chef had been flown in from New Delhi. The chef prepared North Indian and Kashmiri delicacies for the guests.

Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before tying the knot. They fell in love while working together on their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by their friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan was among the few film industry personalities who attended the wedding. Alia’s mentor and father figure, Karan Johar, was also present. He described Ranbir as his ‘son-in-law’ in a social media post congratulating the couple.