Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy quiet dinner on Valentine’s Day

Alia Bhatt had a dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor on Valentine's Day. Chef Harsh Dixit posted a click on his Instagram account and the two lovebirds are all.

Ranbir Kapoor gave the Kapoors get-together a miss to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Harsh Dixit/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor took time out for a quiet Valentine’s Day dinner on Thursday night. Chef Harsh Dixit posted a click on his Instagram account and the two lovebirds are all smiles during the dinner date.

We also know that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera, Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and a few others came together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s birthday last night, but Ranbir gave this Kapoor get-together a miss.

After all, it was Valentine’s Day and we are happy to see him and Alia together.

See photo from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day dinner:

Also see photos from Kapoor’s get-together:

Karisma Kapoor
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt had also hosted a special screening of Gully Boy for Ranbir Kapoor, a day before the film released. Our shutterbugs had clicked them together at the event. See photos of Ranbir and Alia from Gully Boy special screening:

alia ranbir
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir will share screen space for the first time in upcoming film Brahmastra.

