Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen photos from proposal, wedding have fans saying ‘they’re perfect for each other’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year and now, unseen photos from their proposal and wedding are doing the rounds of social media.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married this year in a low-key fashion. Now, a few photos from their wedding and the time when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara are doing the rounds on the internet.

The photos have been circulating on their fan pages with fans calling them “beautiful” and “adorable”. One of the fans commented on the photos, “Both are lucky because both are perfect for each other.” Another fan called the proposal “epic”.

 

The photo from their wedding has them looking at a screen which had fans guessing that they were probably checking out their photos for the wedding announcement.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn step up to deliver spectacles as Bollywood goes big in 2023

Alia Bhatt had earlier shared the story of her proposal on Koffee with Karan. She shared that Ranbir had surprised her with the proposal and he even hired photographers to capture the moment. “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara,” the actor said and added, “He had planted our guide to take the picture also.”

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 19:48 IST
In 8 districts in Delhi, zero Covid vaccination slots at govt centres

