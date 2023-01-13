scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted with baby Raha for the first time together. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have requested the paparazzi to avoid posting pictures that show their daughter Raha's face clearly. The baby was born in November.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor rahaAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their baby daughter Raha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their newborn baby daughter Raha Kapoor for the first time on Friday, outside what seemed to be there apartment complex in Mumbai. Pictures of the couple, along with Raha and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, were shared online by paparazzi accounts.

Keeping with Alia and Ranbir’s requests, Raha’s face was obscured. The couple has insisted that her face not be revealed publicly, to protect her privacy. Alia has only shared one picture of the baby so far.

Also read |Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi to not click Raha, show daughter’s picture to photographers on their phone

Friday’s pictures showed Alia and Ranbir both wearing black, pushing Raha on a stroller. Later, Raha was visible more clearly when Alia held her in her arms and walked indoors. But the baby’s face was obscured.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk their daughter, Raha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla).

A week ago, several paparazzi posted on social media that the couple has asked them in person not to take pictures of the baby, and as a gesture of goodwill, showed them pictures of Raha on their phone. Several celebrity couples have made similar requests. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are very strict about the no-photos policy for their daughter Vamika, and have often criticised people for clicking unauthorised images of her. On the other end of the spectrum, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan no longer shield their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan from the media.

Raha was born in November, and sharing the news, Alia revealed the meaning of the baby’s name. She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

