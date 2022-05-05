Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted together for the first time after tying the knot, are still shooting Brahmastra. See pics

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted together as they returned to the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, on Wednesday. The duo exchanged vows last month and soon after, both returned to work on their respective projects. However, their recent appearance has delighted their fans.

Alia and Ranbir were spotted after completing the shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, here they were shooting few leftover bits of the film. Both were twinning in black casuals. Ranbir was in a black T-shirt paired with printed black pyjamas. He was also wearing a black cap and white shoes. He showed the thumbs up gesture, waved and blew a kiss for the cameras. Alia donned a black shirt and pants. The duo also warmly greeted the paparazzi and posed for the camera before they left together in their car.

Alia Bhatt was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir’s fans could not contain their excitement on seeing them together. On one of the paparrazi’s Instagram posts, which contains a video of the couple, they poured in comments like, “Best couple 😍❤️😍🔥,” “BABIESSS 😍😍😍😍 LOVE THEMM,” and “Adorable couple❤️.”

Alia also posed for photos with a few young fans who had come on set to meet her.

After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, Alia had shared gorgeous first pictures of her and Ranbir as a married couple. She had written, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾.”

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in pipeline. Alia has her production debut Darlings, Karan Johar’s Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, her Hollywood debut film with Gal Gadot and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.