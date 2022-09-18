Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spend Sunday with her bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim’s family, he calls it ‘FamilyAstra’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been on a spree of promoting Brahmastra as it performs well at the box office and has crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. One constant at the side of the mommy-to-be as she promoted Brahmastra and Darlings before it was celebrities’ security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim. It seems Ranbir and Alia took time off their busy schedule and spent some time with Yusuf’s family on Sunday.

He took to Instagram to share photos of Alia and Ranbir as they posed with his wife and daughter. Yusuf has been accompanying the couple as they travelled across India to promote the film. He has been personally taking care of Alia’s security.

Sharing the photos, Yusuf wrote, “FamilyAstra #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt.” Mumbai-based Yusuf runs 911 Protection that provides bodyguard services to many celebs. In fact, at an earlier occasion, photos had shown actor Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber tying rakhi to Yusuf. He also took care of security preparation at actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding to Natasha Dalal.

See the latest photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

(Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram) (Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram)

(Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram) (Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram)

(Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram) (Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram)

(Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram) (Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram)

(Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram) (Photo: Yusuf Ibrahim/Instagram)

While Ranbir was seen in his casual best, Alia was seen smiling in the photos. Earlier in the day, Alia had also shared a monochrome photo of herself with Ranbir and captioned it, “home ♾️🫶.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. They dated for several years before tying the knot in 2022. The couple is expecting their first child soon.