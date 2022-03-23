Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor enjoy a boat ride in Varanasi as they shoot for Brahmastra. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back to shooting for their much awaited sci-fi movie — Brahmastra. The duo left for Varanasi earlier this week, on Monday, and were spotted shooting for the final schedule of Brahmastra in the temple town on Tuesday.

Pictures and videos of the two actors have surfaced on various fan accounts on social media. Have a look:

Alia and Ranbir were seen on the ghats of river Ganga yesterday. Ranbir was seen in white t-shirt and denims paired with a red shirt, Alia was in a flowy yellow outfit. Alia walked with a hand fan to beat the heat.

A source close to the filmmakers revealed that the cast of the film will be in Varanasi for four days. They told indianexpress.com, “The Brahmastra team will be in Varanasi for four days. Here they will be finishing shooting a few important scenes and a song. It is the final leg of shooting, after their return to Mumbai, the film will go under post production.”

On Alia’s birthday on March 15, the actor and the makers unveiled Alia’s character, Isha. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance reportedly began on the sets of Brahmastra. The two have been together ever since and are expected to tie the knot shortly.

The Ayan Mukerji film is their first collaboration together and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. Karan Johar had announced the Brahmastra trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, but was postponed to ‘Summer 2020’, then Dec 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.