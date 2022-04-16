Ranbir Kapoor plants a kiss on Alia Bhatt’s face in new picture, Gal Gadot congratulates newlyweds. See here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures have left their fans in awe. On Saturday, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared her favourite picture of herself with the actor. Sharing the picture, Shaheen called Alia her “heartbeat.” The picture received love from Ananya Panday, Vijay Varma, Barkha Dutt and others. “So beautiful bond between these sisters,” a fan wrote, while another well-wisher wrote that the two are lucky to have each other.

Later in the day, Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the sisters dressed in his creations. “Only love,” he captioned the picture in which Alia and Shaheen are seen happily posing together for a picture. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also been sharing photos that give a sneak-peek into Alia-Ranbir’s wedding ceremony. In a photo, taken on the wedding day, Riddhima is seen dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In another photo, she is seen posing for a picture with Kareena, Karisma and Natasha Nanda.

Alia Bhatt’s friend Rhea Chatterjee treated fans to an adorable photo from the Mehendi ceremony. The photo shows Alia and Ranbir surrounded by Alia’s bridesmaids. In the picture, Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on the side of Alia’s face

Riddhima Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Alia’s friend shared this adorable photo on her Instagram account. (Photo: Rhea Chatterjee/Instagram) Alia’s friend shared this adorable photo on her Instagram account. (Photo: Rhea Chatterjee/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Nanda and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Nanda and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

A perfect picture of Ranbir with his mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) A perfect picture of Ranbir with his mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Here’s another adorable picture of the newly weds with their family member. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Here’s another adorable picture of the newly weds with their family member. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Ranbir also remembered his father, late Rishi Kapoor, at the ceremony. He was also seen grooving to popular tracks with mother Neetu Kapoor and some of his family members.

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream,” Alia wrote as she shared several photos from the ceremony. “It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” she added. She concluded the post with, “There are days… and then there are days like these!”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14. The two got married in Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. Alia revealed on Instagram that the two got married at their “favourite spot” the balcony. “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” she wrote as she shared wedding pictures.

Several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and others wished the couple. Alia’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also congratulated the actor.