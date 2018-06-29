Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive together for Sanju screening

Sanju movie screening: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor watched Sanju on Thursday. Sanju movie screening: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor watched Sanju on Thursday.

After attending the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani, rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together for the screening of the latter’s latest release Sanju. The duo was snapped reaching YRF Studios in the same car. Along with them, the entire film fraternity watched the Rajkumar Hirani film. In attendance were AR Rahman, Arshad Warsi, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Meghna Gulzar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao among others.

Sanjay Dutt, who earlier expressed his wish of watching his biopic Sanju at the theatres, once again attended the screening of the film with close friends Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. Aamir, who headlined Hirani’s last two releases PK and 3 Idiots, also took out time to watch the latest film by the director with daughter Ira. His wife Kiran Rao was also spotted at the screening of the movie at YRF Studios.

Here are the photos from the screening of Ranbir Kapoor movie Sanju

Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she arrived for the screening of Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she arrived for the screening of Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came in the same car for the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came in the same car for the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt attended the screening of Sanju at YRF Studios on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt attended the screening of Sanju at YRF Studios on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan photographed at the screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan photographed at the screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arshad Warsi who played Dutt’s best friend Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai watched Sanju on Thursday.

Arshad Warsi was clciked at the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arshad Warsi was clciked at the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After watching the movie, celebrities heaped praises on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Shabana Azmi, who came with husband Jawed Akhtar for the screening, tweeted, “@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. 👏👏He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal.👍”

Shabana Azmi snapped at the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shabana Azmi snapped at the screening of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Subhash Ghai called Sanju a heart touching film. He wrote on Twitter, “bhash Ghai shared on Twitter: “Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥”

Subhash Ghai found Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju heart touching. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Subhash Ghai found Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju heart touching. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jaaved Jaaferi, who also watched Sanju on Thursday, shared, “Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge.”

Jaaved Jaaferi called Sanju a ‘remarkable film’. Jaaved Jaaferi called Sanju a ‘remarkable film’.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked beautiful as she came to watch Sanju on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fatima Sana Shaikh looked beautiful as she came to watch Sanju on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanju with an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma has released worldwide today.

