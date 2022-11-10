scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor return home with daughter, watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married earlier this year, welcomed their first child on November 6. The new parents took their baby home on Thursday.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return home (Photos: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt, Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been discharged from the hospital. She has left for her home with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir were blessed with their first child on November 6. She gave birth at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir were protective of their baby girl as the photographers tried to click their pictures. While the paps and other on-lookers tried to peek inside the car as they drove out, the personnel of the celebrities told them to move aside.

 

After the birth of their first child, the couple, who got married in April this year, released a statement. They said, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are now parents to a baby girl: Mahesh Bhatt says ‘it is a magical moment’, Karan Johar calls himself a ‘proud nana’

 

Ever since the birth of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, their family has been quite emotional. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted on her Instagram story, “Oooooooffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Bua loves her already.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reposted Alia’s post and wrote, “Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed… thank you life,” while Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Blessings ❤️🙏.”

Also read |Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s baby: ‘My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven’

Neetu Kapoor, who is quite friendly with the paparazzi, gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health to them. She said, “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok.” On being asked who the baby girl resembles with, she said she is too young to decipher that.

