Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi to not click Raha, show daughter’s picture to photographers on their phone

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a special meet and greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday and requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age. As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla uploaded the news on his social media page and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter ‘Raha Kapoor’ last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. ”

The post further read, “And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared, “During the informal conversation Ranbir showed us beautiful images of Baby Raha on his phone.”

Alia and Ranbir, welcomed daughter Raha in November 2021. The couple announced this to the world via social media. Their official statement, which was shared via Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle, read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed parents. love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

The couple has not shared any photos of their baby daughter since her birth. The closest they ever came to bringing their daughter in the camera frame was when the announced her name. Alia, in an elaborate post, wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On the work front, Alia had a fantastic 2022 with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she will be sharing screen with Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot this year.

Ranbir’s line-up of films includes Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Shradda Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.