Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are sure this is the moment he proposed to her, see Neetu Kapoor’s photo

Neetu Kapoor wished her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt with a picture of the time Ranbir had proposed to her. Check it out here:

Mumbai
June 28, 2022 9:10:02 am
Alia Bhatt- Neetu Kapoor proposalNeetu Kapoor shared this picture to congratulate Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their pregnancy. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor is ready to be a proud grandmother once again after her son Rabir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy on Monday. Neetu, who made her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo last week, took to social media to share her excitement, and posted a lovely picture of Ranbir and Alia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “God bless ❤️❤️.” As soon as Neetu’s posted this picture, several fans, family members and friends from the film industry congratulated her. Alia commented, “My favourite picture ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and in a few hours, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor changed her Instagram display picture with this one.

Many fans are convinced that the picture is of the moment Ranbir proposed to her during one of their vacations last year. What caught fans’ attention is that in this picture, Ranbir can be seen holding a box. A fan commented, “IS THIS A PHOTO FROM RANBIRS PROPOSAL??” Another user wrote, “I have a feeling that this was when RK asked Alia to be his wife.”

After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year.

Reacting to her post, Neetu’s JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Mubarakan ji Mubarkan ❤️❤️,” Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations neetu aunty ❤️,” Neetu’s close friend Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Huge CONGRATULATIONS 🙏❤️🌺,” Manish Paul wrote, “Yessssss❤️❤️ congratulations 🤗🤗.” On Monday, a video of Neetu being congratulated by the paparazzi was also shared online. She also expressed her excitement at becoming a dadi soon

