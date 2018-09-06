Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor host President Ram Nath Kovind on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in Bulgaria to shoot the remaining portions of fantasy drama Brahmastra. The two actors had special visitors on the sets of their film on Wednesday. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev visited the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. There, the two dignitaries talked about cinema.

The photos of the visit were shared on the official Twitter handle of President of India. “#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries,” read the caption of the photos. Kovind is on an eight-day three-nation visit to Europe to continue India’s high-level engagements with European countries.

In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor looked much excited to host the Presidents of the two countries. Later, the entire crew of the film including director Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt posed for a photo with Kovind and Radev.

See photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the cast and crew of Brahmastra with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the cast and crew of Brahmastra with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Ranbir Kapoor was all smiles as he hosted President Kovind on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Ranbir Kapoor was all smiles as he hosted President Kovind on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor in conversation with President Ram Nath Kovind and President of Bulgaria. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor in conversation with President Ram Nath Kovind and President of Bulgaria.

Brahmastra, a Dharma Productions project, is a part of a trilogy. The film also stars superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It is slated to hit the theatres in August 2019. The film has been creating a lot of buzz courtesy the lead pair, Ranbir and Alia. The rumours of them being in a relationship have been going around ever since the movie went on floors.

Recently, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor spoke about the alleged relationship. He said, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

After Brahmastra, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir will play a dacoit in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera.

