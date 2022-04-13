Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding functions of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have begun at their apartment Vastu in Bandra. On Wednesday, photographers clicked Ranbir and Alia’s family members as they arrived for the pre-wedding functions.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked as they reached the venue. Neetu greeted the photographers from her car. Riddhima’s daughter Samara and husband Bharat were also clicked arriving at the venue. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor were also photographed at Vastu.

Neetu Kapoor arrives for Alia-Ranbir's pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu, Samaira and Riddhima clicked outside Vastu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arrive for the function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena was clicked in a white outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt arrive for the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aadar Jain at Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of the bride and groom, also arrived for the pre-wedding functions.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar arrives for the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rima Jain at the festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been since 2017. Over the years, the couple has spoken about their relationship and has stated that the two will tie the knot at a suitable time.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Alia said, “In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”