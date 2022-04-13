scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding functions have started in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were clicked arriving for the festivities.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 13, 2022 3:57:57 pm
ranbir alia weddingKareena Kapoor, Karan Johar arrive for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The pre-wedding functions of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have begun at their apartment Vastu in Bandra. On Wednesday, photographers clicked Ranbir and Alia’s family members as they arrived for the pre-wedding functions.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked as they reached the venue. Neetu greeted the photographers from her car. Riddhima’s daughter Samara and husband Bharat were also clicked arriving at the venue. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor were also photographed at Vastu.

Also read |Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding LIVE UPDATES
neetu kapoor Neetu Kapoor arrives for Alia-Ranbir’s pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) neetu kapoor Neetu, Samaira and Riddhima clicked outside Vastu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arrive for the function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

kareena kapoor Kareena was clicked in a white outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia bhatt wedding Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt arrive for the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aadar jain Aadar Jain at Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |When Alia Bhatt spoke about meeting Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 11: ‘Bhansali sir said I was flirting with him’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of the bride and groom, also arrived for the pre-wedding functions.

ayan mukerji Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan johar Karan Johar arrives for the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rima jain Rima Jain at the festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been since 2017. Over the years, the couple has spoken about their relationship and has stated that the two will tie the knot at a suitable time.

Also Read |Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, here’s what they have said about each other

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Alia said, “In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

