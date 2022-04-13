Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities

Updated: April 13, 2022 3:57:57 pm
The pre-wedding functions of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have begun at their apartment Vastu in Bandra. On Wednesday, photographers clicked Ranbir and Alia’s family members as they arrived for the pre-wedding functions.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked as they reached the venue. Neetu greeted the photographers from her car. Riddhima’s daughter Samara and husband Bharat were also clicked arriving at the venue. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor were also photographed at Vastu.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of the bride and groom, also arrived for the pre-wedding functions.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been since 2017. Over the years, the couple has spoken about their relationship and has stated that the two will tie the knot at a suitable time.
In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Alia said, “In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”
