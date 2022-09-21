scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with the Bhatts on dad Mahesh’s birthday: ‘It’s all in the family’

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and the entire Bhatt family was dressed in black as they celebrated Mahesh Bhatt's birthday on Tuesday.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor, mahesh bhattSoni Razdan shared this family photo with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday on Tuesday with the entire Bhatt clan. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to social media to share a family photo from the evening where everyone is dressed in black.

The gathering was attended by Alia’s siblings Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, Soni’s sister Tina and Ranbir’s uncle Kunal Kapoor. Soni shared the photo with the caption, “It’s all in the family 💝💝💝”

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Mahesh Bhatt turned 74 on Tuesday. The filmmaker stayed away from direction for 21 years until he made a comeback with 2020’s Sadak 2, which did not impress the audience. The film starred his daughter Alia and was the sequel of his 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt.

Also Read |Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans say ‘the comedian has left us in tears’

Alia and Ranbir are currently celebrating the success of their latest film Brahmastra which has done fantastic numbers on the box office and has seemingly broken the Bollywood curse. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned Rs 213 crore in the 11 days since its release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The film received mixed reactions from the audience and in a recent chat with the media in Ahmedabad, Alia spoke about the negative reactions that the film has received. “Criticism, opinion, feedback, that is the audience’s right. Toh jo aap reviews bol rahe ho unka right hai, unka ek opinion hai. Humara bas yahi hope hai ki jo positive hai voh zyada ho aur negative hai voh kam ho. Jo film release hone ke baad aisa lag raha hai ki positive hi zyada hai varna jo box office pe aag lagayi hai voh hota nahi (So the reviews that you are talking about, that is their opinion. We just hope that the positives are more than the negatives. After the release of the film, it looks like it is more on the positive side otherwise it would not have done so well at the box office),” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 01:12:41 pm
Next Story

Should Ashok Gehlot stay as CM? Sachin Pilot says: ‘Won’t speculate… We want Congress to win Rajasthan’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement