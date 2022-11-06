Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are now parents to a baby girl: Mahesh Bhatt says ‘it is a magical moment’, Karan Johar calls himself a ‘proud nana’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The news not only made Alia-Ranbir‘s fans happy, but their family members and colleagues too have showered love on the couple.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a selfie with Alia and Ranbir, which he took at their wedding, and wrote, “My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to congratulate the couple and wrote, “Congratulations Alia and Ranbir… Welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one!”

Alia Bhatt shared the happy news on her Instagram handle with a photo of a family of lions, and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Alia’s mom Soni Razdan shared the Brahmastra actor’s post and wrote, “Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed… thank you life,” while Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Blessings ❤️🙏.”

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted on her Instagram story, “Oooooooffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Bua loves her already.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.♥️.”

Fellow new mom Sonam Kapoor reacted to Alia’s post and wrote, “Congratulations darling girl 👧 cannot wait to see your princess.”

Akshay Kumar too posted, “Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter.Bless you all. 😇, ” while Kapil Sharma wrote, “Congratulations mummy papa 🤗❤️this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with 😇 lots of love to little princess 😍god bless your beautiful family 😇🙏.”

Anushka Sharma shared via her Instagram story, “Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl.”

Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many others also congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the arrival of their first child.

Before the big news came in, Alia’s dad Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness. “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life,” he told ETimes.

The new grandfather later told Hindustan Times, “This is the most challenging role, which life is asking me to play, which is the role of a grandfather. It is a magical moment for the whole family. First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022.