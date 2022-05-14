Alia Bhatt celebrates one month anniversary of her marriage, shares adorable photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is celebrating one month of marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor on Saturday shared a new set of photos from her mehendi function and the post-wedding party. While in one photo the two are dancing with their arms around each other, in another, they are happily posing as a couple for the photographers present at the event. Alia Bhatt‘s mother Soni Razdan was all hearts in the comments section of the post. Saba Pataudi, Varun Sharma and others also dropped comments on the post.

The mushy photos also received a lot of love from their fans. A fan of the couple called the two the “best jodi in the world,” while another comment read, “Romeo and Juliet.”

Alia married Ranbir on April 14. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The two got married at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. Sharing photos from their wedding, Alia wrote a heartfelt note. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the caption of the post read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. The fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has the dark comedy Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture. She is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.