These old Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor videos prove they were a couple long in the making

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set tongues wagging after they walked in together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set tongues wagging after they walked in together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town. While Ranbir recently revealed his fondness for Brahmastra co-actor Alia, we also spotted the duo on a dinner date with the Kapoors. While fans are still wondering about the couple’s relationship status, we came across a few old videos of Alia and Ranbir where they look really comfortable with each other.

The videos are from last year’s Durga Puja festival, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited a puja pandal together. They looked really comfortable in each other’s company.

The Brahmastra actors set tongues wagging after they walked in together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. The rumours of a relationship was confirmed later by Ranbir himself in an interview to GQ. On Alia, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

See Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s old video here:

Here are some more videos of Alia and Ranbir:

Well, it looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a comfortable zone for a while now. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also seems to like Alia’s company, and in a few recent clicks, we saw them posing together happily.

Also read | Pooja Bhatt on Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor: What she does in her personal life is her problem

Alia and Ranbir’s dinner outing, which also included his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara, hit headlines recently. The photos which have surfaced on many fan pages of Alia and Ranbir have the Raazi star holding little Samara’s hand as she walks out of the restaurant. Also, Neetu Kapoor is all smiles as she exits the restaurant.

See more recent photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia has always been a fan of Ranbir. On the fourth season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2014, Alia had admitted being in love with the junior Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd