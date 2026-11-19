Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a close-knit ceremony in 2022, and later that year, they welcomed their daughter Raha. But ever since the couple tied the knot, every statement made by Alia and Ranbir about each other is deeply scrutinised, and therefore, it ends up getting misinterpreted. Now, in an interview with TIME Magazine, Alia Bhatt addressed these speculations around her marriage and said that she finds such assumptions offensive.

Reacting to the wild assumptions about her relationship with Ranbir, which the magazine described as “unequal marriage”, Alia said, “I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive. The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting in any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt with three lions nearby: ‘Meri sherni mere aage khadi thi’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Last year, when Alia Bhatt appeared on Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor spoke about her relationship with Ranbir. She said, “Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So, it was never like a rose-tinted-glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends. Of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 per cent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So, I think that is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

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Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating in 2018. In 2022, months before marrying Ranbir, Alia spoke about their relationship at the Berlin Film Festival and said, “I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir, and I believe in the relationship. In the moment, I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable not to talk about it.”

Talking about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor’s family, in 2023, Alia said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, “My life truly changed after my daughter was born. That’s when the change really came. The way our families immediately got along, there was a lot of warmth, there was a lot of love, and that did not change overnight just because we got married. That love was there just before the wedding, and the same love and warmth were there a day after.”

Back in 2024, in a chat show with Kareena Kapoor, Alia had also spoken about her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and said, “When we were getting married, she said, ‘You are my daughter-in-law, and I am your mother-in-law…’ She shared how she had the most beautiful friendship with her mother-in-law… She speaks so fondly of Krishna aunty and the moments she shared with her. ‘I want the same thing with my daughter-in-law,’ she told me. She’s really very cool. She is so full of positivity and hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve developed a very natural and organic friendship. It has deepened, especially in the last six months. Something happened. We even took a trip to Paris together, where I was walking for L’Oréal. She insisted on coming to the show, saying, ‘I am so proud.’ While I was walking, she was cheering the loudest, and it felt like I was back in school, seeing my mother there,” Alia had shared on What Women Want.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022, a few months later, in November, they welcomed their daughter Raha. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and is slated to release on January 21.