Alia Bhatt back to bay after spending New Year with Ranbir Kapoor’s family

There is no doubt in the fact that Alia Bhatt has become an important part of the Kapoor family. The actor has been spending her New Year week with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in New York. After being spotted in Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni’s New Year celebration photos, Alia yet again featured in a photo with Ranbir and family. However, Rishi Kapoor is missing in the new photo.

Rishi Kapoor is seeking medical treatment in New York. In one of the photos while wishing her fans and Instagram family a New Year, Neetu wrote, “Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

However, Randhir quashed the rumours in a recent interview. The actor, in a statement to Hindustan Times, said, “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen.”

He also added, “He is having a good time with everyone and has even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have wrapped the shooting of their Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The two will start focusing on their individual projects.

Alia has Gully Boy, Kalank and Takht in her kitty while Ranbir has Shamshera that he would start shooting by middle of this year. He will also start working on the Luv Ranjan directorial.