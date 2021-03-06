Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous bride as Ranbir Kapoor ages in new ads, Twitter can’t stop laughing. Watch videos

Ranbir Kapoor looked quirky as an old man and Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a bridal attire. (Photos: Da MakeUp Lab, Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

While Alia Bhatt has turned a beautiful bride for her latest TVC, her beau Ranbir Kapoor has transformed into an aged man for another ad. Twitter, it is suffice to say, cannot stop laughing out loud.

On Friday, Alia shared the TVC of a chocolate brand where she is dressed like a bride, and her groom is Thappad actor Pavail Gulati. In the video, the young actor looks lovely in a peach coloured lehenga as she performs the ‘jaimala’ ceremony with Gulati. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is in awe of her daughter after watching the video as she commented on it, “Awwww. That’s so sweeeet ❤️❤️❤️”.

A few users called Alia “the prettiest bride” and one of them left a funny comment. “Ranbir wants to know the location of this boy,” a user joked. “You look so cute alia..real mein dulhaniya kab banogi,” asked a fan of Alia Bhatt. An Instagram user who watched the ad closely could not get over the fact the bridal lehenga had pockets, “Bridal lehengas with pockets FTW”.

Not just Alia, her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, also recently appeared in a TVC. Makeup artist, prosthetics developer and hair designer Preetisheel Singh posted a few photos of Kapoor at her specialized centre, Da Makeup Lab. In the pictures, she worked on the Sanju actor’s look. She hid his hair with a bald cap and showcased him as an old man with a receding hairline. The look was developed for an advert of a popular paint brand where Kapoor played a double role.

On social media, a fan shared both the TVCs and joked, “Now who did this?”

On the film front, Ranbir and Alia will soon come together on the silver screen for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. A couple of days ago, Alia took to her Instagram account and posted two new clicks from the sets of Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir and director Ayan. “It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning,” she captioned the photos.

Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical drama on a brothel owner. The film will hit the theatres on July 30.