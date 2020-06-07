Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor’s get-together

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared photos on her Instagram. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared photos on her Instagram. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor spent Saturday night together.

This is the first time when the family was seen under one roof after the passing away of actor Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing a collage of pictures on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor tagged Alia, Shaheen and Ranbir as her “comfort zone.” In one of the photos, we see Neetu Kapoor striking a pose with Alia Bhatt’s mother and actor Soni Razdan.

Here are the photos:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's selfie with Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Riddhima with Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Shaheen Bhatt's perfect selfie with Riddhima Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima in one photo.

It has been over a month since Rishi Kapoor died. The actor passed away on April 30 after battling with leukemia for two long years.

Remembering the actor on his one month death anniversary, Neetu had shared a throwback photo on Instagram with a caption that read, ‘“Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye

Cheerio, here I go on my way

With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye

Give me a smile, I can keep for a while

In my heart while I’m away.”

