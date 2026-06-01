‘Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are my favourites’: Bobby Deol says no tiffs on Alpha set

Within a span of three years, Bobby Deol locked horns with both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. First, he played the chief antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. He’ll next be seen as the main villain in Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. But Bobby maintains that the antagonism is limited to the films, clearing the air on the rumours that all didn’t go down well between him and Alia on the sets of the latter.

“A friend also shared a snapshot of that with me. I was so shocked. People are so vella that they say anything,” said Bobby, laughing. “After I did Animal with Ranbir, I was offered a film with Alia. I thought what’s happening, how come I’m getting to work with two of my favourites,” he added, claiming that even though he’d fond of the couple, they don’t end up meeting that often.