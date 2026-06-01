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‘Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are my favourites’: Bobby Deol says no tiffs on Alpha set
Bobby Deol clears the air on the rumours of having tiffs with Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. He worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.
Within a span of three years, Bobby Deol locked horns with both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. First, he played the chief antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. He’ll next be seen as the main villain in Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. But Bobby maintains that the antagonism is limited to the films, clearing the air on the rumours that all didn’t go down well between him and Alia on the sets of the latter.
“A friend also shared a snapshot of that with me. I was so shocked. People are so vella that they say anything,” said Bobby, laughing. “After I did Animal with Ranbir, I was offered a film with Alia. I thought what’s happening, how come I’m getting to work with two of my favourites,” he added, claiming that even though he’d fond of the couple, they don’t end up meeting that often.
“First of all, she’s such a good actor. She’s a professional and so hardworking. She was so prepared in her fight sequences,” Bobby lauded Alia on Aap Ki Adalat, implying that there was no reason for him to have an unpleasant experience with her on set. “They even said that Bobby was so upset that Aditya Chopra offered him another film,” he added.
Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films is the producer of Alpha, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, that already consists of blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023), Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer franchise Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War franchise. Its next chapter is Alpha, which also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor among others. Marking the feature directorial debut of Rawail, who helmed YRF Entertainment’s 2023 period thriller show The Railway Men on Netflix India, it’s slated to release in cinemas on July 3.
Bobby also heaped praises on Alia in an interview with Hindustan Times recently. “Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it,” he said.
Also Read: Bobby Deol says ‘heartbreak’ of being replaced in Jab We Met made him a ‘better actor’
Bobby added that he knows Alia since her childhood. In fact, he dated her elder sister and actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt for a brief period. Pooja recently opened up on her short-lived affair with Bobby. “It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with. I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended or was… It was. We never denied it. He is a married man today, father of grown-up children, has a wonderful new surge in his career. I loved him in Animal. For me, he made the film. I’m so happy for him,” she told Vickey Lalwani.
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