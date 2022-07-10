Alia Bhatt jumps into Ranbir Kapoor’s arms at Mumbai airport. Watch their adorable reunion video here

Alia Bhatt was like a little girl when she saw Ranbir Kapoor waiting to receive her at the airport on Saturday night. Alia, who returned to Mumbai after completing her schedule of Heart of Stone, couldn’t keep calm upon finally seeing her partner. Ranbir and Alia’s reunion left fans in awe.

In several videos doing the rounds, we see Alia walking out of the airport greeting the paparazzi. But as soon as she spots Ranbir waiting in the car, she runs to him and jumps into his arms shouting “Baby.” Ranbir had come to receive Alia, who had been away shooting for her debut Hollywood project in Europe for the last two months alongside Gal Gadot and others.

After dating for a few years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. The two announced they were expecting their first child last month.

Ranbir, who’s awaiting the release of Shamshera, spoke about the experience of embracing fatherhood. He told PTI, “I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use.”

Ranbir and Alia formed a bond on the sets of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial brings the two of them onscreen for the first time. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the sci-fi drama releases in September this year.