scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt jumps into Ranbir Kapoor’s arms at Mumbai airport. Watch their adorable reunion video here

Alia Bhatt's reunion with Ranbir Kapoor left fans in awe. Alia returning after completing her schedule of Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 8:59:00 am
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor hugRanbir Kapoor came to pick Alia Bhatt at the airport. (Photos: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt was like a little girl when she saw Ranbir Kapoor waiting to receive her at the airport on Saturday night. Alia, who returned to Mumbai after completing her schedule of Heart of Stone, couldn’t keep calm upon finally seeing her partner. Ranbir and Alia’s reunion left fans in awe.

In several videos doing the rounds, we see Alia walking out of the airport greeting the paparazzi. But as soon as she spots Ranbir waiting in the car, she runs to him and jumps into his arms shouting “Baby.” Ranbir had come to receive Alia, who had been away shooting for her debut Hollywood project in Europe for the last two months alongside Gal Gadot and others.

Also read |Alia Bhatt shares how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara: ‘He blew my mind away, I was not expecting it’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After dating for a few years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. The two announced they were expecting their first child last month.

Ranbir, who’s awaiting the release of Shamshera, spoke about the experience of embracing fatherhood. He told PTI, “I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak
Newsmaker | Corporate job to BJP’s digital soldier: The Haryana IT Cell c...Premium
Newsmaker | Corporate job to BJP’s digital soldier: The Haryana IT Cell c...
Also read |Ranbir Kapoor on trolls calling Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement a promotional gimmick for Brahmastra: ‘We just wanted to..’

Ranbir and Alia formed a bond on the sets of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial brings the two of them onscreen for the first time. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the sci-fi drama releases in September this year.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement