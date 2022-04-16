Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mehendi that had ‘happy tears, blissful moments’: ‘Something out of a dream’

After giving a glimpse of her wedding ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has now posted pictures from her mehendi ceremony that took place at their house in Mumbai. The photos make it seem like this was a fun-filled party with dance performances and tonnes of smiles from every corner.

In one of the eight photos that Alia has shared from the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir is seen dancing with his late father Rishi Kapoor’s photo in his hand. Another picture has the groom squad, including mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor putting up a surprise performance.

Alia also posed for a photo with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. In the last picture, Alia is seen giving Ranbir a tight hug.

Neetu Kapoor also shared the photos from the mehendi ceremony of her son Ranbir. One of the photos featured Ranbir lifting his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani in his arms. She also shared a photo from the wedding and addressed Ranbir and Alia as “Chote kapoor saab and my bahurani ❤️❤️🧿”.

Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Along with the photos, Alia mentioned how ‘Mr Kapoor’ organised a big surprise for her. She wrote, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these! 💕♾”

Later, Riddhima also shared a glimpse of “Mehendi fun ♥️💃🏼”

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14. Their wedding was an intimate yet dreamy affair that was attended by their families and close friends.