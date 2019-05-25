Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome the weekend with Karisma, Aadar and Armaan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took time off from their respective film projects to spend some quality time with their loved ones. The duo welcomed the weekend with a party with Ranbir’s cousins–Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

A sneak peek into their night out was shared by Karisma on her Instagram account. As she missed sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan at the party, she captioned the photo, “Cousins ❤️❤️❤️ @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif #onlylove #family.”

Aadar Jain also shared the same photo on social media and just wrote “Saturday” on it.

However, this is not the first time that Alia was seen spending quality time with beau Ranbir’s family. She is often spotted at the family gatherings of the Kapoors and has also been to New York with Ranbir to visit his parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

After frequent public appearances together, Alia’s marriage has been the talk of the town. Speaking on the same, she told Filmfare, “Marriage is not even in my bandwidth. There’s too much happening in terms of work and life. I’m not saying that I can’t be married and work as well. But I’m really too young. I’ve no plans of getting married right now. That’s it. It has to wait.”

But she doesn’t refrain from singing praises of the Sanju actor. She said, “Ranbir’s a gem. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Karan Johar production will hit the screens in the summer of 2020.