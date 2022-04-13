When Alia Bhatt acknowledged ‘special one’ Ranbir Kapoor publicly for the first time, said ‘I love you’ on award show stage

The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is only getting louder with each passing day. While the conjecture around the wedding date has fans guessing, let us go back in time to revisit the sweet moment when Alia Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in public for the first time. And no, we are not talking about the time she spoke about crushing on him but when she acknowledged him as the ‘special one’ in her life.

As she was awarded the Best Actor Award for Raazi at the Filmfare Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt got emotional as she thanked the film’s team. With Karan Johar hosting the show, she also took the opportunity to thank him for being her ‘mentor, father and fashion police’. As the two hugged each other, the actor took the mike and stumped everyone with her next statement.

Taking a deep breath, she blushingly looked at Ranbir Kapoor, who was sitting in the front row. Alia then said, “Tonight’s all about love, so last but not the least, my special one. Thank you for making my heart smile and my eyes shine. I love you.”

While Karan Johar looked shocked at this unexpected love confession, Ranbir too was taken aback. He sheepishly smiled and wiped his sweat, as friends Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal happily cheered for the couple.

Alia, Ranbir, the Kapoors, and the Bhatt family have all been mum over the much-anticipated wedding. According to several reports, Ranbir and Alia are said to be tying the knot in Mumbai on April 14. They will have their mehendi ceremony on April 13 and haldi early on April 14, followed by an intimate wedding in the evening.