Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have eyes only for each other as they celebrate Diwali together: ‘Some light and some love’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together this year with joy and “some love”. Alia shared a photo with her beau. In the picture, the two can be seen holding each other tight as they look lovingly at each other. The couple also attended a Diwali puja with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Alia earlier also shared solo pictures. She can be seen giving poses with a votive candle and string lights. She captioned the post “Some light … Happy Diwali” and finished the caption in the photo with Ranbir: “& some love… Happy Diwali.”

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018. They were reported to announce their wedding date a while ago and there was also speculation that they will tie the knot in November or December this year.

Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, had opened up about her daughter’s marriage. She told BollywoodLife, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.”

When asked further she said, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have several films in the works. Ranbir has Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film also starring Alia, Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in his kitty.

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is due for release early next year. She will also make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated RRR, which also features NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. She recently made her debut as a producer with Darlings.