Alia Ranbir wedding LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Vastu

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding live updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.
As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.
In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Neetu Kapoor opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”
Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt leave their home to be a part of Alia and Ranbir's wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrive at Vastu for the wedding rituals of Alia and Ranbir.
Celebrated make-up artiste Mickey Contractor will be taking care of the make-up and hairstyling of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the wedding, reported IANS. Contractor has worked with the who's who of Bollywood.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rituals are expected to begin at 11 am.
Neetu Kapoor revealed on Wednesday evening that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding will take place on April 14, 2022 at Ranbir's flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai.
On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's D-day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting mehendi on her palm.
While Imtiaz Ali worked with Alia Bhatt in Highway, the filmmaker helmed Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and Tamasha. When he was asked about the couple, the director told TOI, "Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two."