Alia Ranbir wedding LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Vastu

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding live updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Neetu Kapoor opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”