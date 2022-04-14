scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Alia Ranbir wedding LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Vastu

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor wedding live news updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot today. The ceremony will take place at Ranbir's flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 9:19:03 am
Alia Bhatt Wedding Look, Alia-Ranbir Kapoor WeddingAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding live: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married today.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding live updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

ALSO READ |Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities: Highlights

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Neetu Kapoor opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

Live Blog

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Ranbir, Alia marriage news, Ranbir, Alia marriage photos, videos, live coverage here.

09:19 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Ranbir Alia Marriage Live: WATCH | Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt leave their home
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt leave their home to be a part of Alia and Ranbir's wedding.

09:14 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Ranbir Alia Marriage Live: WATCH | Neetu and Riddhima arrive for the wedding
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrive at Vastu for the wedding rituals of Alia and Ranbir.

09:02 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Marriage: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship in pictures

Here's a look at the picture-perfect love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. SEE MORE.

08:55 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Ranbir Kapoor -Alia Bhatt wedding: Mickey Contractor to do couple's hair, make-up
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor)

Celebrated make-up artiste Mickey Contractor will be taking care of the make-up and hairstyling of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the wedding, reported IANS. Contractor has worked with the who's who of Bollywood.

08:51 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Marriage: Wedding rituals to begin at this time

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rituals are expected to begin at 11 am.

08:35 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Ranbir Alia Wedding Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding venue

Neetu Kapoor revealed on Wednesday evening that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding will take place on April 14, 2022 at Ranbir's flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai.

08:34 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Ranbir's sister Riddhima flaunts her mehendi

On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's D-day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting mehendi on her palm.

08:24 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Marriage: Imtiaz Ali calls Alia and Ranbir 'similar'

While Imtiaz Ali worked with Alia Bhatt in Highway, the filmmaker helmed Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and Tamasha. When he was asked about the couple, the director told TOI, "Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two."

Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor shared with E-Times that he hopes Ranbir has a "good marriage" and he lives happily with Alia Bhatt. Late actor Rishi Kapoor's best friend Rakesh Roshan expressed how happy he is about Alia and Ranbir's wedding. He told the website that the couple's marriage is "Rishi's dream coming true."

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Alia said that she doesn't want to hide her relationship with Ranbir. "I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it. Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it," she said.

